Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.87 Million

Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce $111.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.61 million and the lowest is $99.67 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $79.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $484.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.77 million to $520.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $540.41 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $582.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

VRRM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 318,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.99 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $152,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

