Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $2.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the lowest is $2.53. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.05. 477,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

