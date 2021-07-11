Zacks: Analysts Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

NVT stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after buying an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $39,756,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 112.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

