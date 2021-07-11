Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.39. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

