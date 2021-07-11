Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Kellogg reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

