Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. ICL Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on ICL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 199,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,759. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

