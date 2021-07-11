Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.65. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,333.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 639.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,625 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,023,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,399,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

