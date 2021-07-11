Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.03. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.01. 1,306,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 20,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $518,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $60,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

