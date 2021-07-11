Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report $139.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.07 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $551.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

