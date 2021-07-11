Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.09. Everi reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.37. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,443 shares of company stock worth $1,976,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Everi by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Everi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.