Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). eHealth reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 971.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 155,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,718. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of -0.15. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $120.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56.

In other news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 81.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

