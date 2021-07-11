Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. 3,522,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

