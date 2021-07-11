Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth $161,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60. Affimed has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $715.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.70.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

