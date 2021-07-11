XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $177.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XPO. KeyCorp raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.42.

NYSE XPO opened at $141.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.52.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

