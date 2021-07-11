XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,630 ($73.56). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,470 ($71.47), with a volume of 4,766 shares changing hands.

XPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,207.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In related news, insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total transaction of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

