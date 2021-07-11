XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Down 5.2%

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.30. 18,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,745,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XL. BTIG Research cut shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the first quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 31.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 712,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 476.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 246,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

