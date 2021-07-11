Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Trading Down 0.3%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF)

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Other Business. The company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and wind power components; development, construction, maintenance, operation, and sale of wind farms; and provision of wind power related consultancy and maintenance services.

