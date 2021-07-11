Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.67.

XEBEF stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

