Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XBC. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.16.

XBC opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

