xBTC (xBTC) Price Reaches $0.31

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $737,855.59 and approximately $106.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00118452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00162098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.32 or 1.00092233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00955652 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 2,380,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,072 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

