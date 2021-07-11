Wownero Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,116.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $18,116.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00054085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

