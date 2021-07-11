Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,807,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Workiva by 62.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after buying an additional 736,473 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 33.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after buying an additional 240,980 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.43. 166,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $123.61.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

