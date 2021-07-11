Woodcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $442,589.63 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $442,589.63 and $78,720.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,144.74 or 0.06320970 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.44 or 0.01471951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00398991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00146043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.67 or 0.00629733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.00409644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00327562 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

