Western Standard LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Western Standard LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,762 shares during the period. Delta Apparel accounts for approximately 3.4% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 23,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $30.30. 5,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,130. The firm has a market cap of $211.19 million, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

