Western Standard LLC Buys New Shares in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. FTS International accounts for about 1.7% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned 0.68% of FTS International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FTS International by 81.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FTSI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 45,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91. FTS International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. On average, research analysts expect that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

