West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Earns “Action List Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their action list buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

WFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,157,000.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

