Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $77.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.43. 1,844,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $86.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

