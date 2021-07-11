Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,541 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Workday by 555.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 12.0% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,496 shares of company stock worth $39,283,368 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of -337.94 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

