Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,869 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 163.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Truist upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 1,870,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,102. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.