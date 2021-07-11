Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up 0.9% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $78.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

