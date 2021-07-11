Weld Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Weld Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.7% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.90 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.60.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

