WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 168.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $307,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,680,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

WEC stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

