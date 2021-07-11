WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) PT Lowered to $277.00 at DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $295.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $255.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in WD-40 by 150.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 100.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WD-40 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

