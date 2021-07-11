Waves Enterprise Hits Market Cap of $15.18 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $661,916.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00116440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00162616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,923.44 or 1.00131260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00958584 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.