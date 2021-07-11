Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.61 and last traded at C$6.61. Approximately 9,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 20,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.33 million and a P/E ratio of 76.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is 123.62%.

About Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.