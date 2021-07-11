Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 71,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

