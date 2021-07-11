Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $91,000 Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSMB. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

