Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,725 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 224,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 122,074 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

