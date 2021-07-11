Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.43. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $184.88.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

