Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

