Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $79,000 in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $57,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $35,346,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $17.75 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

