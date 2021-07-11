Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 325 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $225.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $225.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

