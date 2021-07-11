W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,113,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW stock opened at $456.83 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.50 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

