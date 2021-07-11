Vulcan Value Partners LLC Takes $552 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,497,599 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $552,001,000. SAP makes up about 3.3% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SAP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

NYSE SAP opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

