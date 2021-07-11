Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 2,154,426 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,154,426 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 0.56% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $28,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PK shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.06. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

