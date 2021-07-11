Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $1.18 Billion Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,202,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 897,014 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 7.0% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,182,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $61.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.