Vulcan Value Partners LLC Grows Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 62.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 133,320 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 0.3% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $56,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $194.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.23. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.56 and a twelve month high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

