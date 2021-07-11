Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,031 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $74,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,764. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

