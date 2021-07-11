Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 101,807 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $170,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,423,000 after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

CASY stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.28. 202,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,753. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

