Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $470,000 Stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The India Fund by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in The India Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

